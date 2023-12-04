Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

