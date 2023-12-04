Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

