Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,742 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.