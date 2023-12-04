BMO Capital Markets Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $39.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

