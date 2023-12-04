Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.97. 25,034,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,102,230. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average is $437.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.