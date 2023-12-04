Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

