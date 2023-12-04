Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $13.55 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

