Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 877,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,819. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.
View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Dell Technologies slips into the buy zone
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.