Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 877,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,819. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

