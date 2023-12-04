Ariel Investments LLC Has $87.19 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,985 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.58% of J. M. Smucker worth $87,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.41. 660,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,349. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

