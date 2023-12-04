Analyzing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00 Univest Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 20.79% 17.99% 1.26% Univest Financial 18.45% 10.01% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmers National Banc pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $186.29 million 2.59 $60.60 million $1.34 9.60 Univest Financial $330.08 million 1.76 $78.12 million $2.67 7.37

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

