Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,602,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

