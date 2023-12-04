Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.44.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.97 on Thursday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

