8,574 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.51. 1,474,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,068. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.