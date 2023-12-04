8,379 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.16. 1,132,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

