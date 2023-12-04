12,868 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after buying an additional 450,564 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 614,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. 2,793,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

