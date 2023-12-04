10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,267,546 in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.