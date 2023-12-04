1060 Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

1060 Capital LLC increased its position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,265 shares during the period. TH International comprises about 3.3% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in TH International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TH International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TH International during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

TH International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TH International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 72,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,919. The company has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. TH International Limited has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

About TH International

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. TH International had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,859.11%. The business had revenue of $59.81 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

