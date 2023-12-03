Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Zimmer Biomet worth $87,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.97. 1,503,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,308. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

