Worm Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GS traded up $6.89 on Friday, hitting $348.43. 3,623,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $382.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

