Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.45.

WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $273.63. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $310,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $259,080,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

