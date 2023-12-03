Woodson Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000. United Rentals makes up 1.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $25.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $505.15.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

