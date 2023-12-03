Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

VWAGY stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

