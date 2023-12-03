Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

