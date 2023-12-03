USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $919.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

