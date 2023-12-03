United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $288.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $240.73 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

