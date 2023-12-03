Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $18.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

TVTX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.