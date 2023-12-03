Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $18.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

TVTX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.