Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $105.30 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,204 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $105,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.1 %

PFE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 103,624,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

