The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

