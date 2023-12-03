The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.