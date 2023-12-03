The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 539,940 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 770,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 301,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 1.5 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

