SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

