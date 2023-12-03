StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FibroGen Stock Up 13.8 %

FibroGen stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after buying an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 81.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,536,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after buying an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,014,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 938,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

