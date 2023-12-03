StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE VRTV opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.