StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

