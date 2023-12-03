StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AWX stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

