SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $37.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $22.72 on Friday. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.