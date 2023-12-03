Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

SAMG stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

