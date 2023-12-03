Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 352,856 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352,856 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 103,624,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

