Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 8,088 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $104,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.97. 1,432,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,513. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

