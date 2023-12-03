Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 208,042 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,291,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $61,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,350. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

