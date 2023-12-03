Short Interest in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Grows By 24.5%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 130,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 1,280,092 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 539,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SCTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Societal CDMO from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Further Reading

