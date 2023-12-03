Short Interest in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Decreases By 20.5%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 126,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $277,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $344,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 521,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHT. Bank of America cut Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

SGHT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

