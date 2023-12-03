Short Interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rises By 18.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,959.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,543. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.