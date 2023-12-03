Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreases By 21.1%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,993 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 174,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

