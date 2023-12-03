Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increases By 26.5%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,448.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.67. 8,866,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
