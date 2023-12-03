Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.89) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.81) to GBX 5,055 ($63.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,563.75 ($57.64).
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
