Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.89) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.81) to GBX 5,055 ($63.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,563.75 ($57.64).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.2 %

About Intertek Group

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,034 ($50.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,975.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,549 ($57.46). The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,204.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.