Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

