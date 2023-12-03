SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL opened at $11.53 on Friday. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

