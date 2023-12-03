SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on SFL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
SFL Stock Performance
Shares of SFL opened at $11.53 on Friday. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.
SFL Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SFL
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.