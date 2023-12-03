Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. 253,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,344. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

