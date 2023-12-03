Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. 253,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,344. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
