Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

